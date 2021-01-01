Breaking: Man City midfielder appears to confirm Covid-19 isolation

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle appears to have confirmed on his Instagram on Friday afternoon that he is currently in quarantine, presumably due to a positive Covid-19 test result over the past five days.

The story upload, which has since been deleted, was captioned 'Quarantine Routine' - indicating that the teenager is among the five players confirmed by Pep Guardiola to currently been in isolation after positive tests over the past seven days.

(Photo via Instagram)

This would rule out the England youth international midfielder for the weekend's clash against Chelsea, joining Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, and presumably Ederson - who also indicated that he was isolating in a series of New Years Eve uploads on Instagram.

City are set to travel to the capital on Saturday night as they gear up to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - a game that provides Guardiola's team with an opportunity to make a significant stride in their pursuit of top spot in the Premier League.

