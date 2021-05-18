Breaking: Man City Owner To Pay For Fans' Trip To Champions League Final vs Chelsea

In an official statement on the club website on Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City have confirmed that the club's owner Sheikh Mansour will be making a very special gesture to supporters heading to the Champions League final.

Given the substantial flight and transfer costs, as well as possibly compulsory PCR test costs, to and from Porto, Portugal on May 29th, the owner of the club has covered all costs for fans attending the game against Chelsea.

In a statement on the Manchester City website, the club said:

"Manchester City FC has announced that His Highness Sheikh Mansour will fund the flight and transfer costs for the Official Club trip to the Champions League Final in Porto at the end of the month."

"Thousands of City supporters will benefit from the initiative which is designed to ease the financial pressure on fans who have faced - and are still facing - challenging circumstances due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The public release from the club on Sheikh Mansour's gesture to Manchester City fans continued by saying:

"Cognisant of how the pandemic has affected all Manchester City supporters and has created an increase in travel costs, Sheikh Mansour has sought to remove the most significant financial barrier to fans attending the final."

"The Covid inflated costs, combined with necessary but expensive PCR testing, would have rendered the trip to the final unmanageable for many of those supporters lucky enough to qualify for a ticket."

"Due to the necessary Covid related restrictions in place, the majority of fans wishing to attend the historic first final for the Club, are required to do so within a 24 - hour trip, meaning that His Highness’ initiative will fund the transport of several thousand City fans on the official travel package on the day of the final."

Speaking on the initiative itself, Sheikh Mansour provided a quote to the official club website where he stressed the importance of ensuring fans can get to the stadium in Porto, and even more so, the fans who have supported the club through "good and bad times".

His Highness Sheikh Mansour explained, "Pep and the team have had such a remarkable season and their reaching the Champions League Final after a very challenging year represents a truly historic moment for the Club."

He continued, "It is therefore incredibly important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this special game. Especially those who have supported Manchester City through good and bad times for so many years."

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Manchester City, also spoke on Mansour's initiative to cover the costs of travelling supporters, by stressing the importance of travelling fans enjoying their trip to Portugal as opposed to worrying about the financial implications of getting to the showpiece final.

"The challenges faced by supporters ahead of this final are multiple, both in financial and logistical terms. Hopefully His Highness’ initiative allows the majority of our attending fans to focus on enjoying the day rather than worrying about how to bear the burden of travel costs which have become all the more onerous due to the effects of the pandemic."

Manchester City vs Chelsea was originally due to be held in Istanbul, Turkey - however, after the British government placed the country on their 'red list' for travel, any hopes of fans attending the game were swiftly dashed.

However, despite Wembley being removed as a possibility following talks between the Government and UEFA, moving the Champions League final to the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on May 29th has reopened the attendance of fans, with Portugal named as a 'green list' country - allowing for foreign travel to and from the nation.

Full statement from Manchester City here.

