Breaking: Man City plan to extend contract of winger next year

Manchester City plan to extend the contract the contract of Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium 'next year', and ensure that the England international commits his long-term future to Pep Guardiola's side, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 26 year-old has been a vital component of Guardiola's system and subsequent success since the Catalan's arrival in the summer of 2016. Registering over 200 appearances under the former Barcelona boss, the forward has been utilised in a number of forward positions.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest edition of the 'Here We Go' podcast, Manchester City 'plan' to offer Raheem Sterling a new contract in 2021. However, Romano does reiterate that talks and negotiations between the relevant parties are yet to start, but the intention from the club is to offer a new deal.

Although questions have been raised from some corners of the City fanbase this season over Raheem Sterling's ability to contribute sufficiently to the attacking line, his success in front of goal over the previous four seasons under Guardiola cannot be questioned.

In 216 appearances under Pep Guardiola, the former Liverpool winger has scored a total of 96 goals and registered 72 assists - an astonishing 168 goal contributions.

Sterling is expected to be among several names under consideration at the club for new deals in the not so distant future, with Kevin De Bruyne expected to be the next big name renewal. Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and John Stones have all been linked with new deals as per various sources in recent weeks.

