Breaking: Man City reach 'signing stage' over five-year deal for Brazilian forward

Manchester City have reached the 'signing stage' over a deal for 17 year-old Fluminense talent Kayky, according to emerging information on Tuesday.

Manchester City have reached the 'signing stage' over a deal for 17 year-old Fluminense talent Kayky, according to emerging information on Tuesday.

The two clubs have been in talks over a possible deal for the teenager over the past couple of months, despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk earlier on in the race.

However, it now appears as though the Etihad club have come out on top.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Kayky to Manchester City is now 'confirmed', and the deal received the 'here-we-go' seal of approval from the Italian journalist.

It is reported that an agreement between all parties is already at the "signing stage", with the player set to make the switch to England in June, 2022.

According to Romano, personal terms have been agreed for a contract of five-years, while Brazilian club Fluminense will receive an initial fee of €10 million plus add-ons, as well as a percentage of a future sale.

However, the recruitment from Brazil and particularly from Fluminense doesn't stop there - with reports suggesting that Manchester City are also on the verge of securing fellow 17 year-old talent Metinho in the same deal for €5 million plus add-ons.

A report from Globo Esporte at the beginning of February had claimed that both Metinho and Kayky will be members of the professional squad of Fluminense for the 2021/2022 season, before the latter joins Manchester City, and Metinho will head to Troyes in France on loan.

The futures of the players within Manchester City or the City Football Group are yet to be confirmed at this stage however.

Metinho and Kayky are just the latest of several South American talents to come to the attention of Manchester City and the City Football Group, following in the footsteps of the likes of Diego Rosa, Yan Couto, and Kluiverth Aguilar - all of whom have been recruited over the past 12-18 months.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra