Breaking: Man City receive major injury boost as player returns to training

Manchester City have received a major defensive injury boost, while a large portion of their stars jet off for international duty, with Benjamin Mendy confirming on Instagram that he has returned to training for the side.

The defender has been sidelined once again for a large portion of the first few months of the new season, forcing Pep Guardiola into altering his set-up and moving certain players into relatively unknown positions - most notably Joao Cancelo.

However, during an Instagram story Q&A on Monday evening, Benjamin Mendy confirmed to supporters that he has "started again" on the pitch and that "everything is going well" in terms of his recovery from injury.

leeds-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)

Given the frustration surrounding his inconsistency in the side, the Frenchman was also asked whether he still "feels good" at the club. The answer was expected, but still a sign of encouragement for fans that the defender is working hard to continue at the club. Mendy replied, "Yes, always", in response to the question.

The return of the defender will come as a major boost to Pep Guardiola and the rest of the City squad, with a difficult and hectic run of games on the horizon after the international break. Pep Guardiola and several other Premier League managers have been highly critical of the schedule, as well as the choice to remove the rule of five available substitutions for the new season.

