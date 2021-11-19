Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Breaking: Man City Star Ruled Out of Everton And PSG Clashes After Testing Positive for COVID-19

    Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 and will subsequently miss matches in both the Premier League and Champions League, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne for their matches against Everton and Paris Saint Germain, after the Belgian tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. 

    De Bruyne scored in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Wales on Tuesday, with Pep Guardiola revealing that a positive COVID-19 test was the reason for the 30-year-old's absence from first-team training on Thursday. 

    City, who face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday before Paris Saint Germain in a crucial Champions League tie in mid-week, will now be without Kevin De Bruyne for both matches. 

    The playmaker, who has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, has returned to Manchester, where he will now observe the mandatory 10-day isolation period. 

    Pep Guardiola revealed the news in his press conference on Friday, with his team looking to continue from where they left off - following a fantastic 2-0 win over Manchester United in their last league outing prior to the recent international break.

    The Manchester City manager has urged caution surrounding Kevin De Bruyne's condition, as he said: "Unfortunately, Kevin (De Bruyne) got a positive COVID-19 test in Belgium and needs ten days.

    Read More

    "We found out two days ago, he is here (in Manchester). Forget about fitness and momentum, he is positive now, so he has to recover.

    "We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID-19. He is vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay. There is no concern about rhythm, it's about the human being."

    City, who welcome fellow north-west side Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, will be also be without summer signing Jack Grealish and potentially Phil Foden for the game

    Grealish was not spotted in training on Thursday, returned early from international duty due to an injury, as was confirmed by England manager Gareth Southgate.

    It remains to be seen if Foden is able to prove his fitness to feature against the Toffees after starring against Manchester United in his last appearance for his boyhood club.

    Should Foden and Grealish miss out, it could hand a timely opportunity for Raheem Sterling to stake his claim for a spot in the starting XI amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

