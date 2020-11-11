Breaking: Man City suffer significant defensive injury blow during international break

Manchester City have sustained yet another injury blow during the early stages of the campaign, with Nathan Ake withdrawn after six minutes in the Netherlands' friendly against Spain on Wednesday night.

Early suggestions are that the 25 year-old has sustained an injury to his right hamstring, with photographers capturing the centre-back clutching the aforementioned region while being seen to by teammates.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Ake has had a relatively exemplary injury record to date, and has been relied upon by Manchester City to fill in for Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the lesser fixtures so far this campaign.

The Dutch international will now join Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy on the sidelines, however it is believed that the pair are close to a return and are training with the first-team over the fortnight in an attempt to return in time for City's next league clash against Tottenham.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola will be more than critical should any further injuries be sustained to any players over the course of the international break, with the Catalan coach joining several Premier League managers in criticising both the league schedule and the decision to scrap the ability to make five substitutions per game.

-----

You can follow us for additional updates here: @City_Xtra