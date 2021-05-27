Sports Illustrated home
Breaking: Man City Travelling Squad To Face Chelsea In the Champions League Final

Manchester City have announced their travelling squad to take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday night.
Pep Guardiola has picked 24 players to take to Portugal to compete in Manchester City's first ever Champions League final - the biggest game in the clubs recent history.

In full the list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, James Trafford.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Eric Garcia, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden.

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

The Blues have performed magnificently already to reach this point. Beating both Borussia Dortmund in the quarters and Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals with such ease showed an incredible amount of authority.

The key player in this run has been Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has already scored a crucial penalty against Borussia Dortmund and three of Manchester City's four goals against Paris. The same goes for Phil Foden, who has contributed to six goals in the Champions League so far this season. 

Every man will be desperate to get some game-time on Saturday night, when Manchester City take on Chelseas for Europe's top prize.

