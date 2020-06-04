City Xtra
Breaking: Man City vs Liverpool fixture details confirmed

Freddie Pye

Manchester City's rearranged Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium has been confirmed to take place in July, according to the Mail.

Prior to the postponement of Premier League action due to the coronavirus, the clash between the reigning Premier League champions and Jurgen Klopp's side was due to take place in early April.

According to an exclusive release by the Mail, the fixture will now take place on Thursday 2nd July at 20:15 UK time, and will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

There are still questions being raised over the location of this fixture, with some outlets suggesting it could be one of a few games identified to be held at a neutral venue. Last week, it was claimed by some corners of the English press that Wembley could be a possible destination for the clash between the Premier League's heavyweights. 

LEAKED: New photos of 2020/21 Man City home shirt revealed

New photos have come to light regarding the 2020/21 edition of the Manchester City home shirt, courtesy of Esphavane.

Freddie Pye

Only blue

Man City set to sign Portuguese goalkeeper - already made 'several observations'

Manchester City are set to sign Sporting Lisbon U16 goalkeeper Diogo Pinto, when the teenager turns 16 on June 18th, according to Record.

Freddie Pye

'He's definitely the best player in the Premier League' - Aston Villa's Jack Grealish lavishes praise on Man City star

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has expressed his admiration for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to Sky Sports, labelling him the best player in the league.

markgough96

"When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here." - Riyad Mahrez on earning his spot in the side

Riyad Mahrez has spoken about his struggles when he first arrived at Manchester City and how he has regained his confidence.

Matt Astbury

"This has to be a joke!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked shorts to accompany new home shirt

The shorts that are to accompany next seasons home shirt have been leaked by Footy Headlines - and once again, they're hugely unpopular amongst the Manchester City fans.

harryasiddall

Man City appear to have successfully resisted Real Madrid's interest in key forward

The chances of Real Madrid signing City winger Raheem Sterling looks increasingly unlikely, report Sport as relayed via SportsWitness.

markgough96

Man City to end five-year partnership with club - loans still being explored for next season

Manchester City are set to bring an end to the five-year partnership with Dutch club NAC Breda at the end of next season, and have no intention of extending the deal, according to BN DeStem.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona midfielder 'would only leave for Pep Guardiola' - interest from club confirmed

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto 'will only leave for Pep Guardiola', according to Mundodeportivo.

Freddie Pye

Man City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Ligue 1 star

Manchester City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar this summer.

Harry Winters

Man City 'unconcerned' by Man United's interest in star winger

Manchester City are confident that they will keep Raheem Sterling despite interest from rivals Manchester United.

Matt Astbury