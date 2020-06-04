Breaking: Man City vs Liverpool fixture details confirmed

Manchester City's rearranged Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium has been confirmed to take place in July, according to the Mail.

Prior to the postponement of Premier League action due to the coronavirus, the clash between the reigning Premier League champions and Jurgen Klopp's side was due to take place in early April.

According to an exclusive release by the Mail, the fixture will now take place on Thursday 2nd July at 20:15 UK time, and will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

There are still questions being raised over the location of this fixture, with some outlets suggesting it could be one of a few games identified to be held at a neutral venue. Last week, it was claimed by some corners of the English press that Wembley could be a possible destination for the clash between the Premier League's heavyweights.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra