Breaking: Manchester City are pulling out of the European Super League

In the last few moments, it's been reported that Manchester City have joined Chelsea in pulling out of the proposed European Super League.

An exclusive report from Martin Lipton has said the club have told organisers they no longer want to be a part of the £4.6 billion scheme.

The Blues are understood to be the first side to pull out, with Chelsea preparing similar documentation to make their move away.

Since the statements were released from the 12 founding clubs late on Sunday evening, fans all over the world have been in outrage, and protests all over the country have taken place for fans to show their distaste in the news.

This will surely spell the end of the proposals, with two of its founding members now u-turning on commitments due to fan pressure.

Update: In the last few moments, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both signalled their intention to leave the European Super League. Additional reports from TalkSport have also indicated that the entire league will be disbanded.

