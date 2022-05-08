Breaking: Manchester City Have THREE Players RULED OUT for the Rest of the Season, Confirms Pep Guardiola

Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones will all miss the remainder of season with injury, Pep Guardiola confirmed after Manchester City's 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday, as they bounced back from Wednesday's disappointing defeat with an emphatic 5-0 win over Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling became City's leading goalscorer under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League, as the England forward scored twice on his third successive Premier League start.

It took the Blues less than 20 minutes to open the scoring, as the 27-year-old headed home from close range after Joao Cancelo's pullback from Ilkay Gundogan's clipped ball over the top.

IMAGO / Sportimage City would double their advantage prior to half-time, with Aymeric Laporte smashing the ball into the net after Martin Dubravka's blunder in the Newcastle goal. Guardiola's side added a third through Rodri, before late goals from Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling sealed a vital three points in City's quest to retain the Premier League title. IMAGO / Action Plus Despite the joyous scenes at full-time, Guardiola revealed that three Manchester City defenders will miss the remainder of the campaign - with Nathan Ake in doubt for Wednesday's trip to Wolves as well. Ruben Dias, who only recently returned from a lengthy period on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, was replaced by Fernandinho at half-time against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. IMAGO / News Images After the game, Guardiola revealed the Portugal international is suffering from a muscular problem which has ruled out the centre-half for the rest of the season. IMAGO / PA Images

"Muscular problems, we see what happens. We have 13 players and a half, Nathan (Ake) isn't in a perfect condition. We have no central defenders," the Manchester City manager said after the win.

Already dealing with the respective absences of England duo John Stones and Kyle Walker, Guardiola later confirmed that none of Dias, Stones or Walker will play any further part in the final three games of City's campaign.

"Ruben Dias, Kyle (Walker) and John (Stones) out until the end of the season," the 51-year-old added.

Pep Guardiola continued, "Next season they will be ready. In this situation, it is not a problem. If Rodri has to play in that position it is not a problem, or if it’s someone from the academy."

"We have 13 players available for these players, even with the academy. When we do that everyone has to do more. It is not a problem. That’s what we did second half. Fernandinho played good against (Callum) Wilson. That’s what we have to do."

City need seven points from their remaining three matches to retain their Premier League crown and face Europe-chasing Wolves and West Ham before welcoming Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season.

The Blues next travel to Molineux on Wednesday, where they could also be without Nathan Ake, with the Dutch defender reportedly a doubt for the Premier League clash but in line to feature against West Ham and Aston Villa.

