Breaking: Pep Guardiola 'moving closer' towards Man City contract extension

Pep Guardiola is 'moving closer' towards a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, as opposed to leaving the club upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, according to the Telegraph on Saturday night.

There had been some doubt in recent weeks over whether the Catalan boss would choose to remain at the Etihad beyond the current season, with a decision on his future reportedly set to be based on the performances of his City squad.

Other outlets had speculated on a potential date as to when the 49 year-old may make his final decision, with some suggesting that Manchester City would ideally receive his choice in January to avoid any overhanging shadow in the business end of the season. Other corners claimed that his decision may not come until March or April - which may clash with the latter stages of the Champions League.

However according to the Telegraph, despite Guardiola now only having seven months left on his existing deal, there is now a belief that he will remain at the Etihad Stadium rather than leave after five years at the club.

In the past few weeks, it had been claimed that City had been putting together a shortlist of managers in the event that Pep Guardiola opted to leave the club at the end of the season.

The aforementioned shortlist is claimed to have included the likes of RB Leipzig's Julain Nagelsmann, Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, and Mauricio Pochettino - who is said to have been keeping an eye on the managerial situation at City.

