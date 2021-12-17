Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Breaking: Pep Guardiola Returns 'Inconclusive' Covid-19 Test Result - Press Conference Cancelled Due to Situation

    Pep Guardiola has returned an inconclusive Covid-19 test result, ahead of Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash with Newcastle this weekend.
    The development concerning the Manchester City manager comes just hours after the Catalan coach returned from Barcelona, after attending Sergio Aguero's press conference at the Camp Nou.

    Guardiola joined Txiki Begiristain and a member of the Manchester City coaching staff for the announcement of his former striker's retirement on Wednesday, before returning to Manchester on Thursday.

    However, his attendance at this weekend's Premier League clash with Newcastle has been thrown into question, after Pep Guardiola returned an inconclusive Coronavirus test on Friday afternoon.

    The Manchester City manager has since cancelled his usual media press conference ahead of the weekend's fixture, due to the uncertain nature of his Coronavirus impact.

    Pep Guardiola is now awaiting the result of another Coronavirus test before understanding whether he is indeed infected with Covid-19, and as such, must isolate for the allocated period of time as per Government regulations.

    Should Guardiola test positive for Covid-19, further and more in-depth testing must take place within the City squad to understand the nature of the situation, and whether their upcoming Premier League game with Newcastle can go ahead.

    If the situation is contained solely to the manager, then it is expected that the chances of the next game going ahead of Sunday afternoon will not be affected.

    Manchester City have seen very little impact on their personnel or schedule up until the development concerning their manager, while several Premier League clubs have had their scheduling severely hampered by Covid-19 cases in their respective camps.

    Within the men's first-team at the City Football Academy, the most recent instance of Covid-19 concerned Kevin De Bruyne - who returned a positive test after returning from international duty with Belgium last month.

    This is a developing story, with updates to follow.

