Breaking: Phil Foden named in England starting XI to face Iceland

Phil Foden will make his senior England debut later today as he starts for Gareth Southgate's side against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League, as per reports.

Much has been made of the 20-year-old's meteoric rise since breaking through to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City first-team squad, and his impressive run of form in the side since the resumption of football following the Covid-19 induced break.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Phil Foden's four goals and assist have been enough to warrant a first start for the England senior national team later on Saturday afternoon, as they face Iceland.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The youngster has been the first major success story at the Etihad Stadium to break through from the club's highly-regarded youth academy. After opting to remain at the club and fight for his place against the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, despite several other highly-rated names such as Jadon Sancho, Rabbi Matondo and Brahim Diaz opting for moves abroad.

