Breaking: Ruben Dias Ruled Out for Up to Six Weeks With Muscular Injury

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias for four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury the defender sustained against Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Manchester City are looking to avoid dropping points for the second time in three Premier League outings as they aim to the league double over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders claimed a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in November, though the Reds have since slipped 19 points behind the Sky Blues in the table and find themselves engulfed in a battle to secure Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola's side followed up their narrow win over Everton at Goodison Park last week by setting up an FA Cup quarter-final tie away to Southampton after overcoming Championship side Peterborough United in mid-week.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were amongst the goals at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening, as Pep Guardiola named a strong starting XI with little academy presence in Cambridgeshire.

However, centre-back pair Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were both forced off at half-time due to 'medical reasons' and Pep Guardiola has revealed ahead of Sunday afternoon's derby tie with Manchester United that the former is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Guardiola revealed that Dias suffered a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for four to six weeks, ruling the Portugal international out of a series of crucial upcoming fixtures.

"Muscular. Hamstring. Four to six weeks. It happens. In other seasons our best players have been out for months. I'd love him (Ruben Dias) but he's not there, I will not cry. It is what it is," Guardiola said.

The Catalan also revealed that Cole Palmer, who hasn’t featured for the Premier League champions since January, is set to return to first-team training after several weeks on the sidelines.

"Cole Palmer feels better, hopefully he can start training in the next few days," the Manchester City manager added.

The Sky Blues are also set to welcome back Zack Steffen after the USMNT star missed the FA Cup win in midweek with a shoulder injury, although Nathan Ake will be unavailable for Sunday’s derby due to injury.

Kyle Walker will be available for selection after missing the FA Cup fifth-round win due to suspension after picking up bookings against both Swindon Town and Fulham.

