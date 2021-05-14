Sports Illustrated home
Breaking: Scott Carson starts for Man City

Manchester City's third choice goalkeeper Scott Carson is set to make his debut for Pep Guardiola on Friday night.
The 35 year-old, currently on-loan from Derby County, has been playing third fiddle to Zack Steffen and Ederson for the entirety of his time at the Etihad Stadium, but he has now been granted a priceless opportunity by Manchester City's Catalan coach.

After the Premier League was wrapped up during Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola now has the opportunity to afford some of his players some game time, with a Champions League final on the horizon.

One of those players is Scott Carson - one of the most loved players within the current Manchester City set up by both his fellow teammates and supporters of the club.

Pep Guardiola could also look to provide further opportunities to other fringe players and academy products, with possible involvements from the likes of Eric Garcia, Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero, and Gabriel Jesus surely under consideration.

Manchester City are due to announce the complete starting XI to face Newcastle United at around 7PM UK time, and live updates can be found on the City Xtra twitter account.

