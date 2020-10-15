Breaking: Sergio Aguero set for Man City return this weekend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to be part of the squad to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, after reports from Argentina claim the forward has fully recovered from a meniscus injury sustained in the summer.

The Argentine striker has been ruled out since the early stages of 'Project Restart' after sustaining a major injury to his meniscus. Aguero was subsequently flown out to Barcelona to undergo surgery from the club's expert Dr. Ramon Cugat. There had been some expectations that he would return to action in time for the latter stages of the Champions league in Lisbon, however further setbacks to the injury have meant that the 32-year-old did not return to full first-team training until late September.

As per reports from TyCSports in Argentina, Sergio Aguero is now in line to make a full return to the Manchester City squad against Arsenal this weekend. It is suggested that should Pep Guardiola opt to select the player, he is available for the substitutes bench at the very minimum.

The same report claims that Aguero received much-needed minutes and presumably match sharpness during the two-week international break, partaking in a game against the 'second team' - a game in which he scored the winning the goal. Aguero feels in 'optimal physical condition' and confirmed this was the case at the launch of his new esports team on Thursday evening.

