BREAKING: UEFA Confirm Venue and Ticket Details for Man City vs Chelsea Champions League Final

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City will be held in Porto at the Estádio do Dragão on May 29th.

European football's top governing body had been forced into the change last week, after the UK government placed Turkey - the location for the originally scheduled Champions League final - on their 'red list' for travel.

The decision from the Government meant that nothing but essential travel was permitted - ending the possibility of fans attending the Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

An offer had been made by the Government to host the game at Wembley, however disagreements over quarantine exemption rules for VIPs and up to 1,000 additional personnel from Europe meant the opportunity to host the game in England was ruled out.

That has lead us to Portugal, where UEFA have now confirmed that the game will be held at the Estádio do Dragão on May 29th, with 6,000 tickets being allocated to each of Manchester City and Chelsea.

UEFA have also confirmed that fans will be able to buy tickets for the Champions League final through the clubs in the 'usual way', with tickets going on sale as soon as possible from today, with a general sale starting on May 24th.

Speaking on the decision, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said, “After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don’t have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season."

There was an understanding in some quarters in England that the likes of Villa Park and Hampden Park were also possibilities to host the game and retain the attendance of fans, however no such agreement was found between UEFA and the Government.

As fans now scramble to secure flights to Portugal for the showpiece event on May 29th, one would expect costs of air travel to soar with the latest revelation, with some already noticing a significant increase in costs of tickets over the past 24 hours.

UPDATE: In an official club statement, Manchester City commented on the rearrangement and what it now means for travelling supporters. The statement read:

"Discussions between the Club, UEFA and other relevant stakeholders regarding ticketing and travel arrangements will take place immediately."

"The Club will be offering qualifying supporters an official day trip travel package from Manchester to Porto."

"Further information will be provided to supporters as soon as possible."

