Breaking: UEFA Dismiss Manchester City's Appeal Over Period of Kyle Walker's Champions League Ban

Manchester City have seen their appeal over the length of Kyle Walker's Champions League dismissed by UEFA following the defender's challenge on RB Leipzig's Andre Silva in December, according to sources close to the club.

Walker was shown a straight red card after an unnecessary kick at Andre Silva in the second-half of Manchester City's 2-1 group-stage to RB Leipzig in December.

The England international was previously set to miss the Round of 16 stage and the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final should Manchester City progress, after the Sky Blues accepted the punishment given to the right-back for his reckless challenge in Germany.

However, having looked at the length of suspensions handed to players for similar challenges in the recent past, Manchester City recently appealed UEFA's decision to hand Walker a three-game ban in the Champions League.

According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, UEFA have dismissed Manchester City's appeal over the length of Kyle Walker's suspension in the Champions League, with the 31-year-old set to miss the return leg of their Round of 16 tie against Sporting and the opening leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Premier League champions were hoping to persuade UEFA in reducing the length of the ban by highlighting the number of games missed by the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Muller, Idrissa Gueye and Andriy Yarmalenko for similar incidents in recent European campaigns.

Walker admitted that his tackle was a show of poor judgement in an interview in January, as he said: "My red card against Leipzig was very bad judgement and a stupid error that a 31-year-old should not be making with the amount of games that I have played.

"I am human, I make mistakes and I am learning from that and will bounce back. Hopefully my performances between now and the end of the season can justify that and I am picking up some silverware."

