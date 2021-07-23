Breakthrough in Talks Over Wembley Attendance For Man City vs Leicester Community Shield Clash

The Community Shield between Manchester City and Leicester City will have a 100% capacity crowd up for grabs, following talks between local council, the Government, and Wembley Stadium.

The Premier League Champions will meet last season's FA Cup winners in the traditional curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium on August 7th.

It will be Manchester City’s fourth Community Shield outing since 2011, with Pep Guardiola having previously won the trophy in 2019, when the Blues beat Liverpool on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that Manchester City fans have only had the opportunity to see the Blues play on three occasions since March 2020 - the Carabao Cup Final, final day of the Premier League season, and the Champions League Final in Portugal.

However, as supporters prepare to return to football stadiums for the new campaign, in line with the British Government's latest lifting of Coronavirus restrictions, talkSPORT are reporting that approval has been granted for a 100% capacity crowd on August 7th.

Wembley Stadium played host to eight matches during this summer's European Championships, including both semi-finals and the final at 75% capacity.

The increase to 100% capacity at the national stadium, reported by Jason Bourne of talkSPORT on Friday, will mean that Manchester City and Leicester will be the first competitive football match in the country to be played at 100% capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to have a full squad to select from for the game, with a large proportion of his first-team expected to be unavailable for the match in two weeks time.

The Community Shield will be Manchester City’s second and final match before they begin their Premier League title defence away to Spurs in three weeks time, with the Blues welcoming Preston North End to the Academy Stadium on Tuesday night, for their first and only friendly.

