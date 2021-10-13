Brendan Rodgers 'in the Frame' to Replace Pep Guardiola as Man City Boss - Julian Nagelsmann Insight Revealed

A new report on Wednesday night has indicated that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is under consideration by Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola, when the Catalan's time at the club comes to an end.

Guardiola joined City in 2016, following a trophy-laden three-year spell at Bayern Munich, and since arriving in the North-West of England, the Catalan has overseen the Sky Blues dominate the Premier League throughout his time in charge.

Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have won three Premier League titles, four consecutive League Cups, and the FA Cup - also setting a plethora of impressive records along the way.

However, all good things must come to an end, and new reports on Wednesday night have indicated who could replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, when his tenure as Manchester City manager ultimately concludes.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Brendan Rodgers is set to turn down any approaches from Newcastle United, as he is ‘in the frame’ to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager in 18 months’ time.

The staggering report states that sources have 'confirmed’ that the current Leicester boss ‘would feature on a shortlist' to succeed Guardiola at the end of the 2022/2023 season, as it is understood that Rodgers is admired by key figures at Manchester City.

Hope reports that Manchester City are 'conscious' that players at the club will need either a 'big-name manager' or an 'outstanding' coach to 'soften the blow' of losing Pep Guardiola.

Brendan Rodgers, they believe, covers the latter category - according to the Mail.

Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail has also noted that Brendan Rodgers has believed for some time that he stands ‘a chance’ of being appointed as the Manchester City manager when Pep Guardiola leaves the club.

Interestingly, Gaughan also reports that there was a belief that current Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was the 'most likely' this time last year to become the new Manchester City manager - prior to Pep Guardiola's new contract.

However, the German coach 'could not wait', and so went to Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and if the Catalan stays with the club until that date, he will depart having managed the Sky Blues for a very successful seven-year spell.

With Guardiola widely regarded as one of, if not the best manager of all time, the task of succeeding the most successful manager in the history of Manchester City is somewhat unenviable.

However, with Brendan Rodgers having succeeded in each of his previous four managerial posts, it would be understandable if the club elected to appoint the current Leicester boss.

