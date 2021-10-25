Brendan Rodgers 'Reluctant to Enter Negotiations' With Man United - Leicester Boss 'Would Prefer' to Succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City

With Manchester United currently in the process of sounding out a potential new manager following the crushing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, the situation regarding one name has come to light and it involves Manchester City.

Following Pep Guardiola at Manchester City may be the hardest job in football.

The Catalan's dominance of the English game has been largely record-breaking and trying to get anywhere near the levels reached is near impossible.

It will be a harder task for the Blues' hierarchy to find the man to replace him, but there have been some rumours over the past few weeks claiming that the club have been assessing potential options.

One such name is Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, who has enjoyed a very successful time since his move from Celtic in 2019 - most recently winning the 2020/21 edition of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers has been reportedly interested in the Manchester City job for a while and that particular line of thinking has cropped up in another report this week.

As part of an exclusive report by Caught Offside, Brendan Rodgers is 'reluctant' to enter negotiations with Manchester United - who are currently on the search for a new coach, with the Leicester manager 'preferring to succeed' Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Caught Offside state that while Pep Guardiola is not expected to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing season, largely due to his existing deal, the former Barcelona boss will leave Manchester City in 18-months time.

This is then likely to pave the way for Brendan Rodgers to move from the King Power Stadium to the North-West and the home of the reigning Premier League champions.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjær's job hanging in the balance over at Manchester United following a 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils could be on the hunt for a new boss.

However, it is more likely that United will look towards the likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane in the coming hours and days, as opposed to any possible swoop for Rodgers.

The former Celtic and Liverpool manager has recently proven himself to be capable of competing with the very best on a shoestring budget at Leicester, and so financial backing from a club in the Champions League could elevate his status even further.

