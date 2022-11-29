'Brilliant'- Ilkay Gundogan Praises Bayern Munich And Barcelona Starlets

Having played for his country for over ten years now, it's fair to say that Ilkay Gundogan is no newcomer to international football.

The Manchester City midfielder made his debut for Germany in 2011 and has gone on to make 65 appearances for his nation.

Gundogan was called up to the Germany squad once more for the World Cup and has been a key player for his country so far in the tournament, starting in both of Die Mannschaft's games.

The midfielder found himself scoresheet in his side's opening match of the tournament, scoring from the penalty spot. However, despite his goal, the German's suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Germany had a more positive showing in their second game, drawing 1-1 with a talented Spain team, thanks to a late Niclas Fullkrug equaliser.

But despite the improvement in the match, the 2014 World Cup winners currently sit bottom of their group, behind Japan and Costa Rica on three points and Spain on one.

Reflecting on the draw, Gundogan said he believed his side did enough to beat the Spaniards. "I think we could have scored a second goal if you look at the chances," the four-time Premier League winner told Wettfreunde.

"We had several opportunities to score a goal.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

But if you look at the whole 90 minutes, I think the draw is okay, especially after the first goal. Now it's all about the last game."

One notable aspect of the game was the number of young players involved in it, with Germany's Jamal Musiala and Spain's Pedri and Gavi all starting for their nations.

Despite the trio's relative lack of experience, all three men impressed in the encounter- and Gundogan was among the plaudits for the midfielders, he said: "We have Jamal (Musiala), who's still a kid. But these kids (Musiala, Pedri & Gavi) are really good, so they're not really kids on the field.

"They play fantastic, all three, they were all brilliant.

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

"Jamal made a great game, he's really important for our game because he can beat players 1v1."

Gundogan and his teammates will need Musiala to be at his best again in their upcoming match against Costa Rica, which they have to win to advance to the knockout rounds.

The former world champions will be desperate to avoid yet another embarrassing exit from the competition, having been knocked out in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup.

Germany's last group stage match is set to kick off at 7 pm on Thursday.

