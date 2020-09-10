"Bring him home!" - Man City fans hopeful of securing Dortmund goal machine

Manchester City fans have been teased by the prospect of a move for Dortmund's goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland today after footage emerged of him, training in a Manchester City shirt as a 12-year-old.

Erling Haaland - the son of ex-Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland - has been pictured in the sky blue shirt previously, leading many to believe the Norwegian international grew up a City fan.

Haaland was in fact born in Leeds and has gone on record as saying his dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds United. However, Manchester City fans were quick to point out that, this is a dream much more achievable with his second favourite club, Manchester City.

In the footage brought to light by @Vaver_M on twitter, Haaland can be seen wearing the Manchester City home shirt from the legendary 2011/12 season, the kit that was cemented in history by the great Sergio Aguero 93:20 moment.

The young Haaland wore 'Balotelli 45' on the back of the shirt, the man who famously assisted the most iconic goal in Premier League history.

While all the twitter excitement has been in largely in jest, surely Manchester City will be on the long list of suitors for the 20-year-old when his release clause becomes active next summer.

