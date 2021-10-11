    • October 11, 2021
    "Bring Him to the Etihad", "Wait for Haaland Instead" - Many Man City Fans Set Demand Amid Links to Highly-Rated Serie A Striker

    Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers to reports of Fiorentina striker and reported target Dusan Vlahovic potentially departing the Serie A side in January.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    With City well-known to be in the market for a striker, the Premier League outfit have been repeatedly linked with a move for Serie A side Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic – who is seemingly to be keen to depart La Viola in the not too distant future.

    Having notched six goals in just eight appearances this term, the prolific 21-year-old is likely to be on the radar of many of Europe’s top clubs and owing to recent confirmation that Vlahovic has turned down a contract offer, Manchester City have been strongly linked with the Serb.

    A clinical finisher labelled by Italian icon Christian Vieri as 'the best striker in Europe after Erling Haaland', the Serbian international appears to be just what Pep Guardiola craves to spearhead his often goal-shy Manchester City side.  

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    Given the viewpoint of many Manchester City fans that the squad is in dire need of a striker should they wish to retain the Premier League title, it is unsurprising to see how fans have reacted to reports that Vlahovic may be departing Florence in the upcoming January transfer window.

    Many supporters have reacted by declaring their eagerness for the club to sign the striker, whilst others have stated what they believe the club should offer Fiorentina in a bid to acquire the 21-year-old.

    However, some have conversely responded to the news by noting that they would prefer for Manchester City to wait until next summer to instead pursue Erling Haaland, and have resultantly shown a lack of interest in the prospect of Dusan Vlahovic joining the club.

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

