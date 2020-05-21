British tabloid newspaper admits error in Man City reporting - still maintains error in 'corrected' headline

The Daily Express have released a statement on Thursday, admitting an error in their reporting during Vincent Kompany's testimonial in September 2019.

During the showpiece event celebrating the career and achievements of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, the Daily Express claimed that City fans in attendance at the Etihad Stadium were booing James Milner each time he touched the ball.

What the Express failed to notice at the time was that James Milner was not even playing in the game, or even on the substitutes bench. An easy mistake to make right? I mean, it's difficult to not spot someone on a list of 18 players. Laughable.

In the Daily Express' statement, it was clarified that the wording was released following an upheld ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. The full publication reads:

"In an article headlined 'Why are Man City fans booing Liverpool star James Milner in Vincent Kompany testimonial', published on September 11 2019, we reported that James Milner was booed by Manchester City supporters when he "touched the ball during Vincent Kompany's testimonial".

"In fact, the article had been written before the game took place and was published in error. James Milner did not play in this match and was therefore not booed."

"This wording has been published following an upheld ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation."

"IPSO have advised that this only needs to be published on the corrections page."

The strangest thing about this whole ordeal is possibly the fact that the Express still maintain in their statement headline that James Milner was booed. Come on Express, can you still not quite get your head round this one? James Milner DIDN'T play, so he WASN'T booed.

In addition, the Express also failed to include any form of apology to Manchester City supporters, whom they had accused of slandering an ex-player.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra