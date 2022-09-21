Skip to main content
Inside The Bromance Between Manchester City Stars Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jack Grealish is currently away on international business with England, as the Lions prepare to take on Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League. It appears that the Manchester City man is missing his attacking partner.

The £100million man scored his first goal of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, opening the scoring in the first minute, combatting widely received criticism due to his lack of goal contributions. 

Jack Grealish

Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland also fired home, bagging his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

It appears the two have formed a bond in their short time together at the club, with Grealish saying some kind words for the Norwegian international while away at the England camp.

In a press conference with Eurosport, talks turned to the free-scoring City striker. 

When asked about Haaland, Grealish replied, "Everywhere I go now, whether it be family, friends, people in the street, they always say, 'What's he like? What's this?'

"I can't speak highly enough of him. He's an unbelievable player, as a person, he's a brilliant, brilliant person.

"So humble for what he's achieved already. I think, you know, you say there, 'could you get anything off him?'. I actually think I could.

"His mindset for scoring goals is just unbelievable. It's not something I'm known for but I want to [score] more often."

