Bruno Fernandes Names THREE Man City Stars Among Top Picks for Player of the Year

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has named the nine players (excluding Manchester United) that he believes should be in contention to take home this years Premier League Player of the Year award.

Asked during a Q&A with his fans, Bruno Fernandes named Manchester City stars Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias as top contenders for one of the most prestigious individual awards in world football.

The Portuguese international also had the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, and Leeds United’s Raphinha and Patrick Bamford on his list of potential winners.

When asked about his selection, Fernandes explained, "I think it's difficult to choose one, for me, being the best player in the Premier League, you have to be the best from since we started to the end.”

"Of course, we all know the qualities that our rivals have. I think we can say this season, for me, as everyone knows Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best for me.”

He continued, “As I've said, we have many players I can say now and it's difficult to choose just one. For example, Ruben Dias has come from Benfica and been consistent since he arrived.”

Manchester City became Premier League Champions on Tuesday night, when Bruno Fernandes’ United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola has now brought Manchester City three league titles in the last four years, lamenting the squad as one of the best in Europe and almost certainly the best in the history of the Premier League.

