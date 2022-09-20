Bruno Fernandes Talks About Ex-Manchester City Midfielder Fernandinho

Manchester United and Manchester City have a deep rooted rivalry, and in recent years, Bruno Fernandes has got to learn a bit more about that rivalry since he joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon.

Tackles fly in, and complaints are made to the referee on a minute by minute basis. One of the masters of avoiding a yellow card in games like this was ex-Manchester City captain Fernandinho.

Bruno Fernandes eluded to this in a recent interview, in which a question was put to him about his relationship with referee's on the pitch.

Fernandinho was the master of the tactical foul. IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Speaking to Adam Crafton of the Athletic, Bruno Fernandes had this to say about Fernandinho.

“Everyone at Premier League does that [complains to the referees]… Fernandinho, who was at Manchester City , was always complaining to the referee, and just kicking me!”

Bruno Fernandes assessment is not far from the truth what so ever. Fernandinho was the master of the tactical foul.

Bruno Fernandes has been criticized for his reactions to referees. IMAGO / Sportimage

The Brazilian in the past was so important to Manchester City due to his ability to continuously break up play with little niggles and tackles and somehow avoid a yellow card for it.

It is a valuable quality in the league due to the pace the game moves at, especially in a team like Manchester City who dominate the ball. The more you dominate the ball the more likely counter attacks are to happen.

Fernandinho was the master of stopping a counter attack without being booked.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: