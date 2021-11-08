"Build This Man a Statue Already!", "He's Rent Free" - Many Man City Fans React to Bernardo Silva's Hilarious Response to Man United Abuse

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to an emerging video of Bernardo Silva winding up a few Manchester United fans after Saturday's derby day victory.

The Manchester derby is always a feisty affair.

For the fans, bragging rights over your rivals are the most important part of football. The ability to walk into the office on a Monday morning knowing your team has won at the weekend is a nice feeling.

Especially if that win is over your local rivals.

Manchester City fans could do just that this morning. With Saturday afternoons 2-0 win at Old Trafford a damning indictment of where the two sides are at this moment in time.

The Blues bossed the game from start to finish. Controlling possession, a dominant pattern of play ended with Eric Bailly slicing the ball into his own goal just five minutes into the contest.

Joao Cancelo was the provider for City's second just before half-time, sending a teasing ball over the United defence, allowing Bernardo Silva to double the lead.

Silva in particular is a very popular character amongst the Manchester City fans at the moment. His tireless work rate combined with sublime technical ability has won the hearts of the Etihad faithful.

And it looks like he might have won their hearts a little further this morning.

A video has emerged from the YouTube channel 'Lakis live' which shows the City players returning to the team bus after a successful trip across town.

They're met with the usual boo's and hurdles of abuse, and the majority stick their head down and get straight onto the bus - but not Bernardo Silva.

Loud and proud the Portuguese international lets out a little chuckle before sticking his tongue out at the United fans.

That, as expected, has gone down a treat with followers over on City Xtra's Twitter page, who have reacted to the viral clip in numbers.

