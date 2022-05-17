Bundesliga Club Interested in Manchester City Legend For Managerial Position Amid Premier League Links

Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg are reportedly the latest club to be interested in recruiting former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, as rumours surrounding the current Anderlecht manager intensify.

Vincent Kompany, who made 360 appearances and won 12 trophies including four Premier League titles with Manchester City, returned to Belgium in 2019 to become the manager of Anderlecht.

The 36 year-old began his playing career with the Belgian club, and having initially been appointed as a player-coach, is set to conclude his second full season at the helm of his boyhood club on Sunday, when they face Club Brugge.

Kompany has been behind a youthful rebuild at the Brussels based club, leading Anderlecht to the Championship Round of the Belgian Pro League following an impressive third place finish this season.

The former Manchester City skipper is contracted with RSC Anderlecht until the summer of 2024, however the Belgian continues to be linked with vacant management positions across Europe.

Kompany is one of a number of candidates reportedly on Burnley's shortlist, as the Clarets begin the search for a new permanent manager after choosing to sack Sean Dyche last month.

Burnley remain ominously placed in the Premier League table and are staring at the prospect of relegation to the Championship, unless they bounce back from consecutive losses ahead of their final two matches of the campaign.

IMAGO / Belga The Clarets are one of three teams fighting to avoid the drop, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Vincent Kompany is unlikely to be as keen to take over at Turf Moor should Burnley not be in the top-flight next season. IMAGO / Belga Wayne Rooney, Chris Wilder and Carlos Carvalhal have also been linked as possible replacements for Sean Dyche, though Nixon claims that Burnley executives may seek to employ someone with experience in the Sky Bet Championship, should the Lancashire club be relegated this season. Vincent Kompany is also thought to have admirers elsewhere in Europe, with Wolfsburg keen to speak with the 36 year-old about becoming the Bundesliga side's new manager ahead of the new campaign, according to the journalist. IMAGO / Belga Wolfsburg sacked manager Florian Kohfeldt following the recent conclusion of the Bundesliga campaign, and are said to admire Vincent Kompany's early work and football pedigree, as they begin the search to fill their vacant management position.

The German club, who finished 12th after an underwhelming season, could force Kompany into making an important decision in the near future, with sides in Germany and England both potentially interested in employing the City legend.

Some Manchester City supporters have tipped the Belgian to one day return to the Etihad Stadium as a manager, and with Pep Guardiola currently contracted until the summer of 2023, could that impact Vincent Kompany's decision on his next move in management? Only time will tell.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube