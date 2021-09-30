Bundesliga Defender Angelino Describes Manchester City Moment As Best of the Season So Far

September 30, 2021
Bundesliga Defender Describes Man City Moment As Best of the Season So Far

RB Leipzig defender Angeliño has commented on his recent return to the Etihad Stadium, pointing out one particular moment as a standout aspect of the trip.
In 2012, City agreed on a deal to sign a highly-rated 15-year-old who went by the name of Angeliño. The Spaniard linked up with the Blues six months later, following his 16th birthday where the defender then spent several years with the club’s academy.

Angeliño later made his senior debut for Manchester City in an FA Cup tie against Aston Villa in 2016, however the Spaniard struggled to establish a first-team spot and departed the club for Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

Following a successful year with the Dutch club, City activated a buy-back clause in his contract. However, after just twelve appearances for the club, Angeliño again departed - this time for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, where he has since flourished.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by German outlet SportBild, Angeliño has discussed his return to the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, in a Champions League tie.

Angeliño explained, “I was totally surprised that the whole stadium celebrated me when I had to leave the pitch in the game at Manchester City.

He continued, “The fans were already cheering for me when I kicked a corner during the game.”

The Spaniard added, “But the ten seconds after the yellow card were the best I’ve ever experienced with City. And it was my best moment so far this season. It sounds strange after a sending-off, but it was just a great gesture, and I was really pleased.”

Since departing City for RB Leipzig, Angeliño has developed immensely as a player and notably thrived in a wing-back role under Julian Nagelsmann whilst the German was at the helm.

Following his permanent transfer to Leipzig, City inserted a buy-back clause in the deal and consequently, the club have the option to re-sign the Spaniard for €40 million.

However, it currently seems unlikely that the Blues will look to re-acquire Angeliño.

