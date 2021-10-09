Bundesliga Defender Reveals Approach From Man City - Doubts Over Game Time in Premier League Revealed

Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz has revealed why he declined to join Manchester City, when the Premier League club came calling three years ago.

Netz is one of the most highly-rated young talents within the German top-flight and despite being just 18-years of age, his ability beyond his years has seen him develop a slew of admirers.

Following an excellent string of performances for Hertha Berlin towards the back-end of the 2020/21 campaign, Netz earned a move to fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has since nailed down a starting berth.

Prior to Netz joining Monchengladbach, Manchester City had expressed an interest in acquiring the young German, however the player turned down the Premier League side’s proposal and has since reflected on his decision.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Sky Germany, Luca Netz has discussed early experiences at his new club and his reasoning regarding turning down Manchester City.

Commenting on speaking with Gladbach before joining, he stated, “I liked the whole Gladbach project better than at Hertha, I had good talks with Gladbach. They convinced me that the sporting perspective would allow me to make more of myself.”

Commenting on Manchester City’s interest, Netz noted, “I hardly heard about the offer myself. My father told me that a scout from Manchester City had enquired, but that wasn’t a big issue.

He surmised, “For me, the transfer would have come too soon. I’m still too young for the Premier League and Manchester City. It’s a huge club. I don’t think I would have got game time there.”.

Owing to Luca Netz’s reputation as one of Germany’s most promising young talents, it is understandable that Manchester City’s scouting team were keeping tabs on the player and elected to make an approach.

However, owing to the presence of the in-form Joao Cancelo and the dependable Oleksandr Zinchenko, the youngster noting that he would have struggled for game-time at Manchester City is likely accurate, and with Netz experiencing regular first-team football in the Bundesliga, he looks to have made a wise decision.

