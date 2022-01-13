Bundesliga Director Refuses to Rule Out January Sale of Star Man, Young City Starlet Wanted By Championship Side - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 13th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the thirteenth day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Director of Football, Max Eberl has refused to rule out a winter transfer for star midfielder and long-time Manchester City target, Denis Zakaria. (Quotes relayed by Ronan Murphy)

Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to make a 'definitive effort' to sign Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland. City’s financial superiority ‘changes the scenario’, as the La Liga side will be unable to enter a ‘direct competition’ with the Premier League champions to sign the coveted talent. (AS)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Tommy Doyle is wanted on loan by Cardiff City. (Mail)



FC Eindhoven are in talks with Manchester City to bring Iker Pozo back to the club this month. The Dutch side are ‘confident’ they can get a deal done. (ED Eindhoven via Sport Witness)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

