Skip to main content

Burnley Defender Sends Manchester City Warning to Atletico Madrid Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski labeled Manchester City as the 'best team in the Premier League' ahead of the Blues' Champions League quarter-final meeting with Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Watford to claim top spot in the Premier League table, Manchester City responded like champions by easing past Burnley and mirroring their title rivals’ scoreline.

A pair of well-worked goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan capped off a comfortable victory from Pep Guardiola’s side, as they were simply a cut above their opponents from start to finish.

Despite Turf Moor being largely recognized as one of the toughest grounds to visit in England, City did not just walk away with a win but played some cracking football while they were at it against the Clarets.

imago1010996393h

Reflecting on his side's loss to the Premier League leaders, James Tarkowski discussed the challenges of coming up against the Blues ahead of their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Atletico Madrid at home on Tuesday evening.

imago1010995926h

“I think they (Manchester City) are the best team in the league, so it (2-0) is not the worst result. We did alright," Tarkowski said in his post-match interview.

imago1010999423h

"They (City) are a great side. They are so hard to get hold of. The movement and the way they move the ball is so good.

The Englishman’s assessment is spot on as City were at their fluid best against Sean Dyche's men at the weekend, with both goals coming as a result of their intricate passing and intelligent off-the-ball movement.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Apart from De Bruyne’s spectacular finish for the opener, the raking pass from Rodri combined with the deft lay-off from Raheem Sterling for the Belgium international were pure moments of magic from Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne and Sterling were key for the second too as they combined well to set the latter free behind the hosts’ backline to find Gundogan in acres of space to give his side some breathing space.

Pep Guardiola’s magnificent coaching of this Manchester City side was on display, as all James Tarkowski could do is acknowledge the visitors’ greatness after the clash ahead of a season-defining run of fixtures for the Premier League leaders - starting from Tuesday's visit of Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

KDB vs United Home 3
News

Kevin De Bruyne Secures Second Manchester City Award of the Season Following Stellar March

By Freddie Pye21 minutes ago
imago1011019986h
News

Manchester City's Potential Signing of Erling Haaland Could Impact Phil Foden's Contract Talks

By Nathan Allen33 minutes ago
imago1011012163h
News

Pep Guardiola Criticises Turf Moor Grass Despite Manchester City Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand48 minutes ago
imago1010998664h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Breaks Down Pep Guardiola's Tactical Plan for Burnley Win

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011061223h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City and Liverpool Target Set to Sign New Long-Term Contract at Barcelona

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010408036h
News

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Names Manchester City Star As The 'Toughest Midfielder' He Has Ever Faced

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011005113h
News

Manchester United Managerial Candidate Receives Green Light from Pep Guardiola

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago0014754203h
News

Manchester United Managerial Candidate Erik ten Hag Reveals Insight of Working Closely With Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago