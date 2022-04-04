Burnley Defender Sends Manchester City Warning to Atletico Madrid Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski labeled Manchester City as the 'best team in the Premier League' ahead of the Blues' Champions League quarter-final meeting with Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Watford to claim top spot in the Premier League table, Manchester City responded like champions by easing past Burnley and mirroring their title rivals’ scoreline.

A pair of well-worked goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan capped off a comfortable victory from Pep Guardiola’s side, as they were simply a cut above their opponents from start to finish.

Despite Turf Moor being largely recognized as one of the toughest grounds to visit in England, City did not just walk away with a win but played some cracking football while they were at it against the Clarets.

IMAGO / PA Images Reflecting on his side's loss to the Premier League leaders, James Tarkowski discussed the challenges of coming up against the Blues ahead of their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Atletico Madrid at home on Tuesday evening. IMAGO / PA Images “I think they (Manchester City) are the best team in the league, so it (2-0) is not the worst result. We did alright," Tarkowski said in his post-match interview. IMAGO / Action Plus "They (City) are a great side. They are so hard to get hold of. The movement and the way they move the ball is so good.”

The Englishman’s assessment is spot on as City were at their fluid best against Sean Dyche's men at the weekend, with both goals coming as a result of their intricate passing and intelligent off-the-ball movement.

Apart from De Bruyne’s spectacular finish for the opener, the raking pass from Rodri combined with the deft lay-off from Raheem Sterling for the Belgium international were pure moments of magic from Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne and Sterling were key for the second too as they combined well to set the latter free behind the hosts’ backline to find Gundogan in acres of space to give his side some breathing space.

Pep Guardiola’s magnificent coaching of this Manchester City side was on display, as all James Tarkowski could do is acknowledge the visitors’ greatness after the clash ahead of a season-defining run of fixtures for the Premier League leaders - starting from Tuesday's visit of Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium.

