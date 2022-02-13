"But I Want More!" - Rodri Demands Manchester City Build On Recent Successes

Manchester City's midfield extraordinaire Rodri has spoken about his success and development since joining the club in 2019.

Rodri’s spectacular displays in the 2021/22 season have propelled his name into the conversation amongst the most elite defensive midfielders in the world.

During his first two seasons, the Spanish international had his fair share of doubters, as there were plenty of question marks on whether he could fill Fernandinho’s boots for years to come.

However, the underrated midfielder has put all the doubts to bed by emerging as arguably City’s standout player this season.

As per a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, Rodri spoke about the success he has been a part of since joining the club in 2019.

“I'm very pleased about the success we have had so far, but I want more. This team needs to have a high demand because we have everything, we have the quality, the ambition, and the structure to do it.

They are going to demand us to do it. We know winning all the time is difficult, but we show our hunger season after season. This is the character that has been built at Manchester City,” he revealed.

The Spaniard went on to discuss his development at the Sky Blues, “I think I have grown a lot at Manchester City.

"I see my development since my first season. I think I have been at a good level, but I realise how much I have improved on the tactical side, the way I understand the game here. I'm very happy about this.

"It’s a good feeling when you feel you have grown and you have improved as a player. That has always been my ambition. Try to become better every season,” the 25-year old expressed.

Playing alongside some of the best players in the world, while working under a certified all-time great coach in Pep Guardiola, it has been a gradual process for the Spaniard to become accustomed to the sky-high standards at Manchester City.

However, Rodri is a student of the game and his development as both a player and character has been evident on the pitch.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra