"But my friend, in my first year what I want to win is..." - Man City defender targets one particular prize amid PFA Player of the Year talk

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has played down suggestions of a PFA Player of the Year nomination in the Premier League in an admirable manner - instead focussing on winning titles, while speaking to the official club website this week.

The 23-year-old defender has been a rock in Pep Guardiola’s defence since the day he made the move from Benfica in September.

Due to his solid performances, the Portuguese international has found himself being heavily talked about for a PFA Player of the Year nomination.

However, for Dias, winning titles is more important than individual accolades.

"The nominations are not in, but just to be spoken of on those terms is a tremendous privilege. It's something that makes me feel good, makes me feel that my work is being well done. Essentially what it tells me is that the team is having success,"

He continued, "For me to be on that shortlist as a defender, it can only mean that the team won, the team had success. That for me is the biggest thing. If you said to me that in your first year in the Premier League, you can win Player of the Year, it's amazing."

The Manchester City fanbase has been enamoured with Ruben Dias’ strong leadership traits during his first season at the club - and for many, it is easy to say why when the defender pointed out that there is one trophy he cherishes more than the others.

Dias closed on the question surrounding the PFA award by stating, "But my friend, in my first year what I want is to win the Premier League - that would be my biggest achievement."

