NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"But my friend, in my first year what I want to win is..." - Man City defender targets one particular prize amid PFA Player of the Year talk

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has played down suggestions of a PFA Player of the Year nomination in the Premier League in an admirable manner - instead focussing on winning titles, while speaking to the official club website this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has played down suggestions of a PFA Player of the Year nomination in the Premier League in an admirable manner - instead focussing on winning titles, while speaking to the official club website this week.

The 23-year-old defender has been a rock in Pep Guardiola’s defence since the day he made the move from Benfica in September.

Due to his solid performances, the Portuguese international has found himself being heavily talked about for a PFA Player of the Year nomination.

However, for Dias, winning titles is more important than individual accolades.

READ MORE: City identify midfielder who can be moulded into perfect Pep player

READ MORE: What Erling Haaland told Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium

"The nominations are not in, but just to be spoken of on those terms is a tremendous privilege. It's something that makes me feel good, makes me feel that my work is being well done. Essentially what it tells me is that the team is having success,"

He continued, "For me to be on that shortlist as a defender, it can only mean that the team won, the team had success. That for me is the biggest thing. If you said to me that in your first year in the Premier League, you can win Player of the Year, it's amazing."

READ MORE: Man City star thought his agent was joking over transfer

READ MORE: Phil Foden's surprise hobby revealed by mum and girlfriend

The Manchester City fanbase has been enamoured with Ruben Dias’ strong leadership traits during his first season at the club - and for many, it is easy to say why when the defender pointed out that there is one trophy he cherishes more than the others.

Dias closed on the question surrounding the PFA award by stating, "But my friend, in my first year what I want is to win the Premier League - that would be my biggest achievement."

You can view the full Dias interview here

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra 

sipa_32838970
News

"But my friend, in my first year what I want to win is..." - Man City defender targets one particular prize amid PFA Player of the Year talk

sipa_32152357
News

"Once he gets his rod out, there's no going back!" - Phil Foden's mum opens up on his childhood and passion for fishing

48881273
News

"It's a going to WAR thing!" - Man City star provides rallying call showing Captain qualities

1001254866
News

"I thought my agent was joking!"- Man City goalkeeper opens up on move to Premier League and working under Pep Guardiola

1002121685
News

"I think he's got about four on the go!" - Phil Foden's mum and girlfriend reveal Man City star's hobby away from the pitch

sipa_32909590
News

Man City believe midfielder can be 'moulded' into 'perfect Guardiola player' - admits to watching Fernandinho and Sergio Busquets

sipa_32924915
News

What Erling Haaland told Phil Foden after Champions League clash between Man City and Borussia Dortmund

50524328558_7fd41f02dd_k
Transfer Rumours

Man City set to complete signing of second forward after deal reached with Kayky