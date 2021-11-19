Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    "But Still I Have the Feeling He Can Do Better!" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Star Defenders Current Form

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Joao Cancelo can improve his performances, despite starting the season in terrific form.
    Much has been made of the scintillating form of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this season. 

    The 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of Europe's top players in the position, despite often playing at left-back, while being a natural right-back. 

    The Portuguese international has displayed world-class attacking ability from the flank, with a staggering tally of two goals and three assists in four UEFA Champions League appearances this season. 

    Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League showdown with Everton this weekend, the Catalan praised the full-back's start to the season, while pointing out that the former Juventus man may still have another level to find. 

    "Of course he is playing really well [Cancelo]. Consistent. His physicality, he can recover really well and play three times a week," Guardiola said in his press conference. 

    He continued, "But still I have the feeling he can do better. Hopefully, he is open to accept that and we can move forward."

    Cancelo's form at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign may have come as a surprise to some after the defender lost his spot in the team to Oleksandr Zinchenko towards the tail-end of the 2020/21 season. 

    Some even speculated that Cancelo's time at the Etihad could be winding down, in disappointing fashion. 

    This season, the Portuguese has cemented himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Pep Guardiola. And if his performances can only get better, as Guardiola says, English football will have to be on high alert. 

