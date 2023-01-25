Callum Doyle Signs New Contract At Manchester City

Manchester City have confirmed that they have tied Callum Doyle down to a contract at the club until 2027.

Doyle has been out on loan in the Championship this season and has impressed at Coventry City playing 22 league games so far only missing three matches with Mark Robins' side currently sat in 15th in the table.

He has also made a couple of appearances in the League and FA Cup however Coventry City went out at the first hurdle in both of those tournaments with a shock exit in the latter to Wrexham.

His form, at just 19-years-old, has impressed staff at City evidently with the Premier League Champions wanting to tie down their young future talents as Finley Burns and Shea Charles have also signed new deals until 2027 whilst Oscar Bobb has a deal until 2026.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Doyle who is a centre-back had a successful spell in City's academy as he won the under-18 Premier League and the Premier League 2 so this prompted the club to send him out on loan last season for first team experience.

He joined Sunderland and played 44 games for them as they finally ended their League One stay with a play-off final win last May so he proved to be a key figure in a monumental season for the team from the North East.

Now he can push on in the second half of this campaign knowing his future at City is confirmed.

