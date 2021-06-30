"Can We Put More Respect On His Name?" - England Players, Manager, and Former Stars Open Up On Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has received huge plaudits after his goal-scoring heroics at the European Championships.

England man-of-the-moment Raheem Sterling has been praised after his opener in his side's 2-0 victory over Germany in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships on Tuesday night.

After a cagey first-half against the 2014 World Cup winners, Sterling justified his selection on the big occasion once more by starting and finishing off a team move in the 75th minute.

The winger has been England's best and most crucial asset at the tournament and has all but sealed a starting berth for the Three Lions' upcoming quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday.

Following the historic win at Wembley, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “Raheem Sterling has been immense for England over a three/four-year period. He knows he’s got the faith from us, the trust from us, and he’s been electric right from the start," as quoted by BBC Sport.

Sterling, who has bagged 114 goals and 87 assists in 292 appearances across all competitions for City since his switch from Liverpool in 2015, has now scored three goals for his country at the Euros - meaning he has now netted 15 goals in his previous 20 international appearances.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who was replaced by Jordan Henderson in the 88th minute, said: "Raz [Raheem Sterling] is just proving so many people wrong, scored so many goals for England. He's just crucial."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has often eluded to Sterling's maturity and improvement since Pep Guardiola's arrival to City in 2016.

The Premier League legend was delighted with Sterling's all-round display, especially his mind-set and belief in himself as he caused havoc among the German defence.

He said: "Please can we put a bit more respect on Raheem Sterling’s name, please? A fabulous player who has the courage and bravery at all times to take the ball."

