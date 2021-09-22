Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

Manchester City and the other progressing clubs will find out who they will face in the fourth of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, as Pep Guardiola's side look to continue their historic winning run in the competition.

City, who are attempting to win the League Cup for a record-breaking ninth time this season, qualified for the fourth round of the competition on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

The current holders overcame an early scare in east Manchester in midweek, as a youthful Manchester City side came from behind to thrash League One's Wycombe Wanderers 6-1.

Five players made their first-team debuts on Tuesday night, as Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and James McAtee all featured for the Premier League Champions.

Academy prodigy Cole Palmer also played, as he came off the bench and scored a sublime solo goal in the 88th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez were also on the scoresheet, as Manchester City increased their home goals tally to a whopping 22 for the season.

As Manchester City's bid to win the Carabao Cup for a fifth successive season continues into the fourth round next month, here are all the details surrounding the draw for the next round of the competition!

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday 22nd September, following the conclusion on Manchester United's third round tie against West Ham.

Former Manchester City player and winner of the competition in 2014, Micah Richards, will be joined by Harry Redknapp at the Potton Bowles Club for the fourth round draw on Wednesday night.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup draw live?

The draw for the fourth round of the competition will be live on Sky Sports for viewers in the United Kingdom, and will commence shortly after full-time at Old Trafford.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When will the fourth round ties be played?

Fourth round ties are scheduled for the final week of October, with matches expected to be played on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th of the month.

What numbers should I look out for in the draw?

The EFL have announced that Manchester City will be ball number 5 in Wednesday's draw.

There is the potential for Manchester City and Manchester United to face each other twice in two weeks. Should Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side overcome West Ham, then City's local rivals would be ball number 14.

Other sides to look out for include Liverpool, who will be ball number 4, while should Chelsea beat Aston Villa, then Thomas Tuchel side would be number 13.

Preston North End, who Manchester City knocked-out of the competition last year are ball number 6, and Stoke City are number 9.

Full details of the confirmed ball numbers can be found here.

