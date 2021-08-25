Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

Manchester City will discover their Carabao Cup third round opponent on Wednesday evening, as they bid to win the competition for a fifth straight season.

A 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in April secured Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's fourth straight Carabao Cup, as they bid to win the League Cup for a record ninth time.

Pep Guardiola has not suffered defeat in the competition since October 2016. Meanwhile, club captain Fernandinho is aiming to become the most decorated player in League Cup history, having previously won the competition on six separate occasions.

As the Blues bid to win their fifth straight League Cup, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming third round draw...

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup draw will take place on Wednesday 25th August, at around 21:45 BST.

The draw will commence following Arsenal's round two tie against West Brom at The Hawthorns, which kicks off at 8PM.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup draw live?

Following the conclusion of West Brom vs Arsenal in the second round, the draw for the third round of the competition will be live on Sky Sports.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When will the third round ties be played?

The EFL have announced that all of the third round ties will be played during week commencing Monday 20th September, with matches expected to be played on Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd.

What numbers should I be looking out for in the draw?

Holders Manchester City will be ball number 12, in Wednesday evening's third round draw.

Local rivals Manchester United are ball number 13, meanwhile Premier League rivals Liverpool are ball number 11 and Chelsea number 5.

Three other teams from Greater Manchester will also be in the hat for the third round, with Wigan, Oldham and Rochdale all having qualified round three.

Full details of the confirmed ball numbers can be found here.

Are there any changes to this year's competition rules?

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will return to being two-legged affairs, after the EFL chose to make last years semi-finals only one leg due to the COVID-19 fixture congestion.

Matches which end in a draw after 90 minutes in the opening rounds of the competition will continue to go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra