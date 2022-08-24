Carabao Cup Third Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know

The Carabao Cup third round draw takes place tonight, and Manchester City will be hoping to win the trophy again after missing out on it last season.

We here at City Transfer Room will take you through everything you need to know. From where to watch, to the pot number of Manchester City, we have everything you need to know below.

Manchester City have won the competition eight times, and will be hoping to make it nine this year.

Manchester City will be hoping they can win the Carabao Cup again this season. IMAGO / PA Images

Where to watch/ When to Watch

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It will take place today on the 24th of August 2022. The draw should get underway at around 9.45pm, after Newcastle United vs Tranmere Rovers finish.

The trophy on the line. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Pot Numbers

Manchester City are number 17. There are 32 teams in the draw, numbered from 1-32. The list is as follows below.

1: AFC Bournemouth

2: Arsenal

3: Aston Villa

4: Blackburn Rovers

5: Brentford

6: Burnley

7: Charlton

8: Chelsea

9: Crawley Town

10: Crystal Palace

11: Derby County

12: Everton

13: Gillingham

14: Leicester City

15: Lincoln City

16: Liverpool

17: Manchester City

18: Manchester United

19: MK Dons

20: Morecambe

21: Newport County

22: Nottingham Forest

23: Sheffield Wednesday

24: Southampton

25: Stevenage

26: Tottenham Hotspur

27: West Ham United

28: Wolverhampton Wanderers

29: Forest Green/Brighton

30: Leeds/Barnsley

31: Tranmere/Newcastle United

32: Wycombe/Bristol City

The games will be played over the week of November 7th.

Numbers to avoid

Manchester City will be looking to avoid the likes of number 18 (Manchester United, number 16 (Liverpool) and number 8 (Chelsea). Arsenal (2) could prove a tough test for Pep Guardiola's side, but West Ham United (27), may be a team they relish after being knocked out by David Moyes side last year.

