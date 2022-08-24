Carabao Cup Third Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know
The Carabao Cup third round draw takes place tonight, and Manchester City will be hoping to win the trophy again after missing out on it last season.
We here at City Transfer Room will take you through everything you need to know. From where to watch, to the pot number of Manchester City, we have everything you need to know below.
Manchester City have won the competition eight times, and will be hoping to make it nine this year.
Where to watch/ When to Watch
The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It will take place today on the 24th of August 2022. The draw should get underway at around 9.45pm, after Newcastle United vs Tranmere Rovers finish.
Pot Numbers
Manchester City are number 17. There are 32 teams in the draw, numbered from 1-32. The list is as follows below.
1: AFC Bournemouth
2: Arsenal
3: Aston Villa
4: Blackburn Rovers
5: Brentford
6: Burnley
7: Charlton
8: Chelsea
9: Crawley Town
10: Crystal Palace
11: Derby County
12: Everton
13: Gillingham
14: Leicester City
15: Lincoln City
16: Liverpool
17: Manchester City
18: Manchester United
19: MK Dons
20: Morecambe
21: Newport County
22: Nottingham Forest
23: Sheffield Wednesday
24: Southampton
25: Stevenage
26: Tottenham Hotspur
27: West Ham United
28: Wolverhampton Wanderers
29: Forest Green/Brighton
30: Leeds/Barnsley
31: Tranmere/Newcastle United
32: Wycombe/Bristol City
The games will be played over the week of November 7th.
Numbers to avoid
Manchester City will be looking to avoid the likes of number 18 (Manchester United, number 16 (Liverpool) and number 8 (Chelsea). Arsenal (2) could prove a tough test for Pep Guardiola's side, but West Ham United (27), may be a team they relish after being knocked out by David Moyes side last year.