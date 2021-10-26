"Carrying That Team", "Big Game Player" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Sergio Aguero's First Goal for Barcelona Following Summer Exit

A number of Manchester City fans have delivered their verdict on Sergio Aguero's strike for Barcelona against Real Madrid in their La Liga clash on Sunday.

The 33-year-old left City in the summer, after a trophy-laden 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium during which he won four Premier League titles amongst a host of domestic silverware.

Aguero, who struggled with a series of injuries in the last few years of his City career, was used as a squad player by Pep Guardiola last term, as the Catalan boss often stuck to the false-nine system that proved to work well for a large chunk of the campaign.

The Argentine striker has recently returned to fitness after missing the opening weeks of the season since arriving at the Camp Nou on a free transfer in June, and against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, Aguero netted his first goal for the Blaugrana, despite the hosts suffering a 2-1 defeat.

With the hosts searching for a response in stoppage time after falling to a two-goal deficit against their main rivals, Aguero stepped up and pulled one back for Ronald Koeman's side with a clever finish inside the box.

Barcelona have made an underwhelming start to the season, with many amongst the club's fanbase calling for Koeman to be shown the door after a disappointing run of results in the league and Europe.

However, with Aguero having returned to the fold after spending a significant period on the sidelines, the Catalan outfit have been handed a timely boost as they look to try and put a run of positive results together.

A series of Manchester City fans reacted to Aguero's strike against Carlo Ancelotti's side, which was just another reminder that the former Atletico Madrid man still has plenty of fuel left in the tank despite entering the final few years of his career.

