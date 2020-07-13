"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

This morning, CAS came to a verdict that City were 'not guilty' on accusations of fiddling sponsorship. The reasons for this were because they were “either not established or time barred.”

A loud voice throughout the process was La Liga president Javier Tebas, who predictably, hasn't taken the decision very well.

“We have to reassess whether the CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football," Tebas began, "Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, the CAS is not up to standard.”



The courts in Switzerland would be the next step if UEFA were to appeal against CAS' decision, however, it's seen to be 'unlikely' for UEFA to go down that route.

