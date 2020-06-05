CFG 'pressing ahead' with plans to expand clubs within Europe

Manchester City’s ownership group known as the City Football Group are said to be actively planning to expand their European portfolio, according to Jack Gaughan.

With the report suggesting that the CFG’s tenth club is likely to be somewhere in Europe, it means they would join City, Girona and Lommel SK and become the groups fourth European based club.

Lommel SK of Belgium's second division, the Proximus League, became the ninth and latest member of the CFG last month. The club based in Lommel, Limburg are currently 6th in the league and play in a stadium with an 8,000 capacity.

In a statement from Ferran Soriano back in May when the takeover was officially announced, the Chief Executive said: “This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent. We were attracted to Lommel’s culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development.”

Although the location of the CFG’s next European acquisition is currently unknown, AS Nancy of France’s second division is a possibility. The deal to purchase the French side was reported to be ready to go through back in April for between €12 and €18 million. However, talks around the takeover were suspended due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Russia geographically been classed as transcontinental, the next European addition could come from there. After City Xtra reported that the CFG were looking at an investment into the Russian Premier League last month, FC Ufa have since emerged as a potential target.

Sports.Ru reported the CFG and Red Bull were both considering takeover bids for the Eastern European club that are based in the capital city of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

