Chairman of English Club Reveals Details of Failed Summer Move for Man City Midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle recently joined Hamburg on a season-long loan, and one Championship side is upset that they did not sign the youngster.
The grandson of two club icons in Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe, the 19-year-old midfielder has been at Manchester since the age of eight and debuted for the senior side in October 2019.

However, despite having made his senior debut almost two years ago, Tommy Doyle has been unable to break into Pep Guardiola’s first-team set-up, and owing to his lack of game time, has embarked on a season-long loan at German side Hamburg.

The move to Hamburg came as a surprise to many, as fans widely expected the youngster to instead join a Championship side. This was also the case with one Championship club chairman. who expected Tommy Doyle to be linking up with his club.

As per a report from Football League World, Phil Hodgkinson - chairman of Huddersfield Town, has divulged that the Terriers had an agreement with Manchester City to sign Tommy Doyle on loan.

However, the move fell through, as the player's agent instead opted to negotiate with Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg ‘behind both club’s backs.

The report also notes that Manchester City had ‘agreed’ for Tommy Doyle to leave for Huddersfield, however ‘unbeknownst to both Huddersfield and Manchester City’, the player's agent instead manoeuvred to move his client to Hamburg.

In an interview with BBC Yorkshire Live, Phil Hodgkinson commented on the matter and stated, “We had agreed a deal to bring in Tommy Doyle from Man City, who’s a creative midfielder that we all crave.”

Following on from this, Hodgkinson noted that he boarded a flight to Portugal under the impression that Doyle would sign for the Terriers, but by the time he landed just over two hours later, “his agent had taken him to Hamburg”. 

As Manchester City are understood to have agreed to allow Tommy Doyle to join Huddersfield on a season-long loan, the club will likely have been unhappy being blindsided by Doyle’s agent’s actions.

However, the move came about as the player's agent understandably believed that his client would have been better off developing in Germany and owing to Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham’s impressive development in recent years, it is certainly understandable. 

