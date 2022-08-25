Champions League Draw: Everything You Need To Know

The Champions League draw takes place today, and fans are excited to see who their teams will be drawn against in the group stages.

Holders Real Madrid will be hoping to see if they can retain their title this year, and Manchester City will be praying this year is finally their year in the search for European glory.

The Champions League Draw takes place today.

Where to watch:

BT Sport will have coverage of the Champions League draw from 4.45pm (BST). Countries who don't have a lead broadcaster showing the draw can find the draw on UEFA TV or the UEFA YouTube channel. DAZN will show it in Canada and CBS Sports will have the draw in America. The draw will take place at 12:00 (ET) in Canada and the US.

Who can Manchester City play?

Manchester City are in Pot one, alongside the following teams, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid.

Pot two: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Tottenham.

Pot three: Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting

Pot four: Celtic, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester City will get one team from pots 2,3 and 4. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage, so Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham cannot be drawn together.

Manchester City can get any of the other teams from each pot, and will be hoping to avoid the big names like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in pot two.

The Champions League campaign will be sped up at the group stage faze this year, with the games all being played before club football breaks for the World Cup in November.

Group Stage:

Match Day One: September 6th/7th

Match Day Two: September 13th/14th

Match Day Three: October 4th/5th

Match Day Four: October 11th/12th

Match Day Five: October 25th/26th

Match Day Six: November 1st/2nd

The final will take place on June 10th 2023 in Istanbul.

