Champions League Winner and Brazil Legend Reveals Belief of Manchester City Transfer Offer

Brazil goalkeeping legend Júlio César has revealed that following a call with then Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, he thought a dream move to the Premier League champions was on the cards back in the summer of 2013.

Júlio César, who won the 2009/10 Champions League with Inter Milan, has sensationally revealed that he believed he was going to sign for the reigning Premier League champions back at the start of the 2021/13 season.

Speaking during a recent interview with EPSN Brasil, César has offered an insight into a conversation he once held with now Italy international manager Roberto Mancini - a conversation that he felt was going to lead to a formal offer from the Etihad club.

At the time, Manchester City were defended by Joe Hart in between the sticks, and Júlio César has claimed that due to Mancini's 'dislike' of the Englishman, he would become the goalkeeper at the Etihad Stadium.

"Roberto Mancini was at Manchester City at the time, and in that time, because I knew that Inter no longer wanted to rely on my work, they had already signed Handanovic. And Inter: ‘If you don’t reduce your salary, we won’t want you here anymore’. And I wasn’t going to touch a penny. I worked and earned what Inter offered,” said César.

César continued, “It was coming at the end of August, then Mancini called me. I knew he didn’t like Joe Hart very much, so he wanted a goalkeeper. Then I answered, we started talking in Italian."

"I was just waiting for [the invitation], then he: ‘Júlio, I want to know about Ranocchia’. I was in that stage, desperate looking for a club, then I said ‘Gee, mister’. He said: ‘I knew you were going to think that’."

Júlio César, who won a total of 87 caps for the Brazil national team, then ended up in a surprising move to Queens Park Rangers - who went on to be relegated that season.

“Then the chance came for Queens Park Rangers, I accepted this project, I wanted to play in the Premier League. I ended up going there, but we were very bad at the beginning of the season, they changed the coach, then I got in all over my head and ended up in Canada,” added César, as translated by Sport Witness.

Although keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea on his debut for the R’s, his time at Loftus Road is looked back on unfavourably by the QPR faithful.

“In my eyes, he is one of the costliest panic buys I've ever seen given his wages, signings like him sum up one of the worst periods of supporting the club,” said QPR fan, Conor Martin.

The goalkeeper went on to make a 27 appearances for the London club and after a brief loan spell at Toronto FC, went to Portuguese giants Benfica where he hung up his gloves.

