Champions League Winner and Brazil Legend Believes He Could Play in Manchester City's Midfield TODAY

Brazil legend and Champions League winner Ze Roberto believes that despite being 47 years-old, he could play within Manchester City's current midfield.

Amassing 648 appearances for 11 clubs over a career spanning an impressive 23 years, Ze Roberto’s astonishing longevity is one of the many factors that makes him a legend of the game.

Retiring at the age of 42, the Brazilian icon’s miraculous fitness levels remain an inspiration to several up-and-coming players that looked up to his game while growing up.

The Bayern Munich legend now believes that he still has it in the tank to do a job in the middle of the park for Manchester City, speaking during a recent interview with Sky Sports.

imago0035055791h
imago0035054540h

Roberto explained, “If I was to wear the (Manchester) City shirt today, in the physical condition I’m in, and with the way they play, I believe I could play in central midfield for them easily because it’s a team that never loses the ball."

Read More

The gifted midfielder certainly had all the attributes to thrive in a Pep Guardiola side during his prime, and while maintaining his sculpted physique despite retiring in 2017, Ze Roberto could well prove age is just a number at the Etihad Stadium.

With Fernandinho citing the former Brazilian international as his inspiration in 2020 for his length of service for club and country, and Gabriel Jesus playing alongside him at Palmeiras, the former Real Madrid star could well have fit into the side like a glove.

Whilst Manchester City fans will not have the privilege to witness Ze Roberto play alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva to name a few, it certainly would have been a sight to behold.

imago0035055791h
